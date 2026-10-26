Guwahati Shooting: 5 Reportedly Killed, Several Injured Near Hotel Bilash Inn On GS Road; Police Launch Probe

Guwahati Shooting: 4 Reportedly Killed, Several Injured Near Hotel Bilash Inn On GS Road; Police Launch Probe | File Pic

Guwahati, October 26: As many as Five people, including one woman, were killed and several others, including women, were injured in a shooting incident in Guwahati’s Bora Service area under Paltan Bazar PS on busy GS Road on Monday evening.

At least five people, including women, were killed and several others, including women, were injured in a shooting incident in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on GS Road under Paltan Bazar PS.

Shootout Creates Panic In Guwahati

The brutal shootout that took place in a narrow lane where renowned hotel Bilash Inn stands created panic and sensation in the capital city, Guwahati, which has forgotten firing and bomb blasts in recent times.

VERY disturbing visuals from Guwahati.Atleast 5 people killed and many injured after an unknown gunmen opened fire at a hotel lobby in Bora Service.Only recently Assam Govt had started to roll out gun license, the policy definitely needs to be revisited. Assam cannot be made another Bihar or UP! — Saurav Choudhury (@sauravv123) October 26, 2026

After the incident, besides the presence of local police, the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, monitored the situation and, after taking stock of the situation, instructed strict action to nab the culprits.

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Victims Yet To Be Identified

The identities of the deceased are yet to be established.

Initial reports suggest that five people, including three men and two women, were shot during the incident.

Some of the injured are reportedly passers-by in the lane.

Police officials have reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The motive behind the shooting remains unclear.