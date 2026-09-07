Guwahati Shocker: Husband Surrenders After Allegedly Killing Wife And Keeping Her Severed Head And Fingers In Freezer | File photo

Guwahati: A chilling and gruesome murder has shaken Guwahati's Hatigaon area, where a 25-year-old woman was brutally killed, her body dismembered, and parts of it allegedly fed to dogs by her husband, who has since surrendered to the police.

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​The prime accused, Ramanujan Goswami, walked into the Hatigaon Police Station and surrendered following the gruesome crime at a rented flat in Basisthapur Bylane.

The horror came to light when neighbors alerted the authorities after a foul stench began emanating from the apartment. Upon breaking into the residence, police discovered a horrific scene with bloodstains, scattered household articles, and several liquor bottles alongside a sharp weapon used in the attack.

​Investigative findings revealed that the victim, Riya Talukdar Goswami, had been decapitated, with her severed head wrapped in a black polythene bag and placed inside a refrigerator. Her fingers were also severed, and her body, found partially unclothed, was hacked into pieces.

Disturbing local inputs further indicate that Ramanujan fed portions of the victim's flesh to dogs following the murder. Forensic examinations suggest the killing occurred between 24 and 48 hours prior to the discovery of the body, which has since been sent to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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​Preliminary probes indicate that the couple had been married for only about six months. Riya, a resident of Noonmati who had tragically lost both her parents and worked at a boutique in Fancy Bazar's AC Market, shared the apartment with Ramanujan, an Uber driver originally from Gauripur. Investigators revealed that Ramanujan had spent three months in a rehabilitation center due to drug addiction and harbored intense suspicions regarding Riya's alleged involvement with another man, which reportedly triggered a violent argument on the night preceding the discovery.

​Forensic teams, fingerprint experts, and the Criminal Investigation Department are currently combing the apartment to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. While Ramanujan remains in custody for intense interrogation, police are actively trying to locate Riya's sole surviving brother, as the investigation continues to uncover the full horror of the crime.