Guwahati Murder: Prime Accused Ramanuj Goswami Killed In Police Firing After Alleged Escape Attempt

Ramanuj |

Guwahati: The prime accused in the murder of his 25-year-old wife, Riya Talukdar Goswami, was reportedly killed in a police encounter in Guwahati on Monday after allegedly attempting to escape from custody.

The accused, identified as Ramanujan Goswami, was being taken from Hatigaon Police Station to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a blood test at around 3 am when he allegedly tried to flee.

Reportedly, the police vehicle was passing through the Kahilipara area when Goswami jumped out near Narakasur Hill. Police subsequently opened fire, reportedly killing Goswami.

Goswami had emerged as the prime suspect in Riya's murder, prompting police to launch a search operation to trace him. He later surrendered at Hatigaon Police Station and was taken into custody.

Riya was found dead inside the couple's rented flat at Basisthapur Bylane on September 6. Her family and neighbours had alerted the police after noticing a foul smell coming from the third-floor apartment.

Forensic examination later confirmed that Riya had been murdered. Investigators suspect that her head was severed and kept inside a refrigerator, while her fingers were also allegedly cut off. A sharp weapon, liquor bottles and bloodstains were recovered from the apartment.

Police suspect that the murder took place around 24 to 48 hours before Riya's body was discovered.

The apartment was found in a disordered condition, with investigators examining forensic and fingerprint evidence collected from the scene. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also assisting in the probe.