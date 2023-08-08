 Humanity Shamed! Guwahati Man Assaults, Pours Boiling Water On Elderly Mother; Arrested After Video Goes Viral
The widowed woman allegedly endured horrifying treatment from her son identified as Samajyoti Bharali, including being brutally beaten with a stick and having boiling hot water poured over her body.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Man Assaults, Pours Boiling Water On Elderly Mother. | YouTube

Guwahati, August 7: A man has been arrested in Guwahati for subjecting his elderly mother to severe physical and mental torture, police sources said on Monday. The widowed woman allegedly endured horrifying treatment from her son identified as Samajyoti Bharali, including being brutally beaten with a stick and having boiling hot water poured over her body.

According to the sources, the elderly woman was also confined to the porch and forced to endure the sweltering heat. The incident allegedly happened close to the District Commissioner's Office in Hengrabari area in the city.

Police investigation underway

The reason for the crime is under probe. “We have been investigating the matter. The accused person has been arrested. Further details can be revealed only after a thorough investigation,” a senior police officer told IANS.

Hyderabad Shocker: Drunkard Strips Woman Naked In Front Of His Mother On Road In Balaji Nagar; Video...
