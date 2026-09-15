Ramanuj Goswami |

On September 3, a gruesome crime shocked Guwahati when 25-year-old Riya Talukdar Goswami was murdered at her Basisthapur residence in Beltola. Police recovered her severed head wrapped in a polythene bag inside a refrigerator and her body near a bed, along with several severed fingers.

The primary suspect, her 28-year-old husband Ramanuj Goswami, surrendered at Dispur Police Station on September 6. However, early on Monday, September 15, Ramanuj died while in police custody.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Tabu Ram Pegu, Ramanuj complained of feeling unwell and was being taken for a medical examination around 2 am. After the vehicle suffered a flat tyre near the TV tower and resumed its journey, Ramanuj allegedly kicked a constable and jumped from the moving vehicle near Narakasur Hill, sustaining serious injuries before dying.

He was declared brought dead at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at 3:41 am. GMCH superintendent Devajit Choudhury stated that while initial checks showed no bullet wounds, there was bleeding and the official cause of death remains subject to the autopsy report.

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: On the death of murder accused Ramanuj Goswami, who allegedly died after jumping from a police vehicle to escape police custody and had been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Superintendent of Guwahati Medical College and… pic.twitter.com/BvF49njcyT — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

Why the manner of death drawing public suspicion

The official police narrative has drawn intense public scepticism across social media. Commentator Madhurjya Phukan mocked the police claims online questioning how a suspect could allegedly jump twice from a vehicle—first onto the road and then down a roadside slope—after already sustaining severe crippling injuries.

Public questioning also focussed heavily on procedural conduct with commentators asking why the police needed to take a high-profile suspect for a medical examination in the dead of night rather than during standard daylight hours.

Furthermore, public outrage has centred on unverified statements made by Ramanuj prior to his death regarding third-party involvement with citizens expressing frustration that his sudden death abruptly closes the investigation into the "sugar daddy" he threatened to expose.

Adding to the doubt, Prag News reported statements from Ramanuj’s father, Tarun Kumar Goswami, who disputed the official story by stating that a boy who surrendered voluntarily would not try to escape, insisting he would personally inspect his son's body for bullet wounds before performing the last rites.

How this incident reflect broader concerns about extrajudicial action

Ramanuj's death has intensified debates over police accountability, rule of law and state power in Assam.

Official data provided to the Assam Assembly reveals that between May 2021 and November 2025, 80 people died in police encounters or custody in Assam, with at least 223 others injured in police firings.

A Supreme Court petition citing 171 alleged encounter incidents led the court to direct the Assam Human Rights Commission to gather evidence from victims' families.

Speaking at a book launch for former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad’s Policing the Republic, Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted national figures showing custodial deaths rose to 170 in 2025–26.

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan | File

Quoting the DK Basu judgment, Justice Bhuyan described custodial death as one of the worst crimes in a civilised society and cited the Prakash Kadam case to emphasise that fake encounters destroy the rule of law.

Reflecting on wider governance failures, Justice Bhuyan also quoted former Assam chief minister Sarat Chandra Sinha on how societal degradation equally impacts the legislature, executive and judiciary.

What the case reveal about parenting, marriage and social expectations

Beyond law enforcement, the incident has sparked severe critique regarding family practices and traditional beliefs around marriage.

Commentator Rekha Rani Bora pointed out on Facebook that Ramanuj belonged to an affluent family that attempted to address his history of behavioural issues and drug addiction by gifting him a flat, a car and arranging a quick marriage to Riya, an orphan who had grown up under difficult circumstances. However, The Free Pree Journal could not independently verify these claims.

Bora heavily criticised the widespread, deeply flawed belief that "marriage fixes everything" or serves as a cure for irresponsible, violent or addictive behaviour.

She argued that using marriage as a rehabilitation project unfairly forces a spouse to bear the dangerous burden of reforming a troubled individual, often ending in tragedy. Bora emphasised that true change must come from within the individual, demanding that parents take genuine responsibility for their children's mental health and morality through expert help rather than deflecting accountability onto a marriage partner.



What deeper systemic crises surface-level reactions are uncovering

Commentators like Bulmoni Bori from Lakhimpur highlighted how underlying social evils—ranging from youth drug addiction to moral decay—remain largely unaddressed.

Ramanuj Goswami |

Ramanuj, who famously wore a t-shirt reading "Think Different," had reportedly spent time in rehabilitation centres for severe drug abuse, illustrating how widespread substance supply networks destroy young lives, minds and families.

Bori also noted that Ramanuj was reportedly undergoing confidential treatment for HIV, raising further uninvestigated questions about his lifestyle and public health protections.

While the alleged murderer met his end, the broader societal defects that created him—unregulated drug trades, improper parenting, lack of moral accountability and alleged extrajudicial policing—remain entirely intact.

