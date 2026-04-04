Guwahati: 'Assam Moving Towards Self-Reliance & Long-Term Stability,' Says Minister Pijush Hazarika

Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika | X @ANI

Guwahati, April 4: Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday presented an expansive account of the state government’s work, ranging from jobs and education to flood management, saying Assam is moving towards “self-reliance and long-term stability”.

Focus Areas

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Hazarika said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has focused on creating opportunities for youth and strengthening basic sectors.

Highlighting employment, the minister said the government has already provided over 1.65 lakh jobs, going beyond its earlier promise, and aims to cross 2 lakh in the coming years. He pointed to job fairs, skill programmes and financial support schemes aimed at helping young people find work or start their own ventures.

Self-Employment & Startups

According to him, lakhs of youth have received financial assistance under self-employment schemes, while startups and small businesses have also seen steady growth in recent years.

On education, Hazarika said steps have been taken to ease the burden on families, including free textbooks, uniforms and bicycles for students. Financial support for girl students and free education for economically weaker sections were also highlighted.

Higher Education & Skills

He added that higher education infrastructure has expanded, with new universities coming up and existing colleges being upgraded. Skill development initiatives and coaching support for competitive exams are also being extended to students.

The minister said new investments are expected to create jobs, especially for local youth. He referred to upcoming industrial projects and said the government is working to ensure that employment opportunities benefit people from the state.

Sports Infrastructure

Hazarika said efforts are underway to build sports infrastructure across districts and promote youth participation. Large-scale events like Khel Maharan, he said, reflect growing interest in sports.

He also mentioned campaigns aimed at tackling drug abuse and improving overall social well-being.

On the recurring flood problem, the minister said the government is shifting its approach from short-term control to a long-term solution.

He said a major investment plan has been drawn up over the next five years to address floods and erosion. Work is underway on strengthening embankments, improving drainage systems and restoring affected land.

Plans are also in place to set up a dedicated monitoring system with trained personnel for better response during floods.

Citing recent efforts, Hazarika said rescue operations over the past few years involved boats, helicopters and coordinated work by agencies such as disaster response forces and civil defence teams. Relief materials and medical teams were deployed in large numbers in affected areas.

Hazarika said the government’s focus is on building a stronger and more resilient Assam, where development reaches the grassroots and young people have better opportunities.