Gurugram Tragedy: Missing 16-Year-Old Dies By Suicide; Body Found In Pond After 12-Hour Search

A 16-year-old Class 12 student from Mokalwas village in Gurugram, who had been missing since February 11, was found dead in a pond near the village cremation ground, police said.

Preliminary findings suggest the minor died by suicide.

The family had earlier lodged a missing complaint and announced a reward of ₹1 lakh for information about her whereabouts.

Left Home After Dinner, Captured On CCTV

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the teenager was last seen on CCTV footage leaving her house late at night after dinner.

Her sudden disappearance had triggered a frantic search operation in the village.

Diary Entry Led Police To Pond

According to news agency PTI, during the investigation, police recovered a diary from her room. In it, she allegedly wrote, “Do not look for me. If you must, look near the cremation ground pond.”

In another note addressed to her parents, she reportedly sought forgiveness, writing, “Mom and Dad, please forgive me. I am going to my grandfather.”

Acting on the note, police teams reached the pond near the cremation ground and launched a search operation.

Body Recovered After Water Pumped Out

Divers were deployed and water was pumped out using a motor. As the water level receded, the girl’s body was found stuck in the mud of the 15-foot-deep pond, officials said.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and later handed over to the family on Saturday.

Probe Underway

A senior police officer said further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led the minor to take the extreme step. Authorities are also speaking to family members and acquaintances as part of the inquiry.