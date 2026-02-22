Gurugram Shocker: Man Sets Live-In Partner’s Private Parts Ablaze After Heated Altercation

A biotech student from Tripura is battling for her life after she was allegedly assaulted and set on fire by her live-in partner in Gurugram’s Badshahpur area. The accused, identified as Shivam, is alleged to have poured sanitiser on the woman’s private parts and set her ablaze during a violent altercation.

The survivor was initially admitted to a hospital in Gurugram’s Sector 10 and later referred to Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition.

Met Through Dating App, Moved In Months Later

According to police, the woman met Shivam through an online dating app in September 2025. Months later, she moved in with him in Sector 69, Gurugram. Marriage discussions had reportedly begun between the two families.

Gurugram DCP (South) Hitesh Yadav said the survivor was first taken to a government hospital in critical condition. She was later shifted to AIIMS and subsequently to Safdarjung Hospital for advanced treatment due to the severity of her burn injuries.

Mother’s SOS Brought Case To Light

The incident surfaced after the woman’s mother alerted the police. “My daughter called me and pleaded to save her from the assault,” she said, adding that she was unaware her daughter had been living with the accused.

The mother has demanded that additional charges of rape and attempt to murder be invoked against the accused.

FIR Registered, Probe Underway

An FIR has been registered against Shivam under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 69 (sexual intercourse by deceitful means or false promise of marriage), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

Police said further investigation is underway.