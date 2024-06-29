 Gurugram Shocker: Bouncer Shot Dead By Miscreants In Ullawas; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGurugram Shocker: Bouncer Shot Dead By Miscreants In Ullawas; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV

Gurugram Shocker: Bouncer Shot Dead By Miscreants In Ullawas; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV

The incident occurred on Friday when Anuj was shot dead by assailants who disguised as delivery agents of an online food delivery platform. Shocked by the incident, Anuj's family said he had no known enemies and raised concerns about the attackers' professional execution.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Gurugram Shocker: Bouncer Shot Dead By Miscreants In Ullawas; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Gurugram, June 29: A 23-year-old bouncer was allegedly shot dead by assailants while he was returning home in Gurugram's Ullawas village. The crime was captured on CCTV.

The incident occurred on Friday when Anuj was shot dead by assailants who disguised as delivery agents of an online food delivery platform. Shocked by the incident, Anuj's family said he had no known enemies and raised concerns about the attackers' professional execution.

Read Also
Gurugram Traffic Police Equip Personnel With 'AC Jackets' On Trial Basis To Combat Heat Wave
article-image

However, during the probe, it came to the fore that two cases were registered against Anuj at different police stations in Gurugram. The police have registered a murder case against unknown assailants and suspect that the reason behind the crime may be old enmity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gurugram Shocker: Bouncer Shot Dead By Miscreants In Ullawas; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV

Gurugram Shocker: Bouncer Shot Dead By Miscreants In Ullawas; Chilling Murder Caught On CCTV

Excise Police Case: Delhi Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal To Judicial Custody Till July 12

Excise Police Case: Delhi Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal To Judicial Custody Till July 12

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 29, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: June 29, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Congress' Fact-Finding Panel Headed By Ex-Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan Reaches Bhopal To Review Party's...

Congress' Fact-Finding Panel Headed By Ex-Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan Reaches Bhopal To Review Party's...

Emergency: Congress' Kryptonite, BJP's Trump Card?

Emergency: Congress' Kryptonite, BJP's Trump Card?