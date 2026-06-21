Gurugram Road Rage: BBA Students Driving Scorpio Rashly, Arrested For Assaulting Man, Smashing His Car Over Side Dispute On Sohna Road; VIDEO

Gurugram: A shocking case of road rage after two college students allegedly assaulted a car driver and vandalised his vehicle on the busy Sohna Road in Gurugram over a dispute related to giving side on the road. The incident, which was captured on video and widely circulated on social media, sparked outrage and led to the swift arrest of both accused by Gurugram Police.

The incident reportedly took place on the main stretch between Sohna Road and Rajiv Chowk. The victim was travelling in his car when a speeding Scorpio SUV approached from behind and allegedly began demanding side. When the driver could not immediately make way, the occupants of the SUV reportedly became aggressive.

A man in Scorpio was driving rashly and zig-zagging through traffic at Rajiv Chowk, Gurgaon.



When a car ahead did not give him side, he got out and smashed its rear and side windows with a stick 🤯



Driver suffered injuries from shattered glass.



Scorpio sped away when victim… pic.twitter.com/xxKKn4W4sj — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) June 20, 2026

Videos Of Road Rage Go Viral

The accused chased the victim’s vehicle before intercepting it in the middle of the road. They allegedly dragged the driver out of the car and assaulted him publicly. The attackers were also seen damaging the victim’s vehicle with sticks, smashing parts of the car and creating panic among commuters passing through the area.

Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism and concern over rising incidents of hooliganism and violent road rage in Gurugram.

Gurugram Cops Trace Accused Driver & Accomplice Within Hours

Following the circulation of the footage, Gurugram Police launched an immediate investigation. With the help of CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, officers traced and arrested both accused within a few hours of the incident.

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Police identified the accused as 22-year-old Parth and Paras, residents of the upscale Vipul World locality in Sector 48, Gurugram. Officials said both are currently pursuing BBA studies. The police also seized the VIP-number Scorpio SUV allegedly used during the attack. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.