Gurugram Rape Case: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking CBI Probe

Supreme Court of India | File Image

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of a 4-year-old girl in Gurugram.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of an urgent mentioning by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.

The senior advocate told the top court that police have done nothing despite the girl giving a statement to the magistrate detailing the horrific incident.

"There is no arrest made. The site has not been secured. No CCTV taken. Household maids are involved," Rohatgi submitted.

The CJI initially asked the petitioners to move the High Court. However, the senior lawyer said the High Court concerned will be Chandigarh and the father is employed in Gurugram, and argued that a "message should go from the highest court of the country" in this "horrific case."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)