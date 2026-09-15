Gurugram Hit-and-Run: Accused Kalyan Bainsla Tries To Flee While Going To Urinate

Kalyan Bainsla, the accused driver arrested in connection with the Gurugram hit-and-run involving woman biker Sia, allegedly made another attempt to escape from police custody on Tuesday.

According to Gurugram Police, Bainsla tried to flee while being taken by officers after asking for permission to urinate. However, his attempt was unsuccessful as he fell while trying to escape and suffered minor injuries.

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Police said Bainsla was subsequently taken to a hospital, where he was provided first aid. The incident comes shortly after his arrest from Rajasthan in connection with the case.

Video captured Golf Course Road crash

The arrest followed an investigation into a disturbing video of the incident on Golf Course Road. The footage showed a white sedan suddenly swerving towards the left before crashing into Sia, who was riding an Aprilia RS 457 sports bike. The impact sent the helmeted biker crashing to the road, while her motorcycle slid across the surface, producing a trail of sparks.

Attempt-to-murder charge added

Police later analysed CCTV footage and other evidence before adding an attempt-to-murder charge against Bainsla. The offence under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

The case has triggered widespread outrage, with Sia’s family alleging that the collision was deliberate and demanding stringent action against those responsible. Bainsla has denied deliberately hitting Sia.