Gurugram health department on alert amid rising Covid cases

Represenational Photo | BL Soni/ FPJ

Gurugram: In view of the nationwide alert after rising Covid-19 cases in various countries, the Gurugram Health Department issued a fresh advisory to the government as well as private hospitals to make proper arrangements to deal with Covid cases.

According to health officials, there is no need to panic but people have been advised to get their booster dose, avoid social gatherings, not go abroad and even not travel domestically unnecessarily.

"We have directed all government-run hospitals in Gurugram to establish a flu corner and if someone developed symptoms of acute respiratory disease their RT-PCR and Antigen test will be done. Such people will be isolated," Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram Virender Yadav, said.

"If we find any case, we will focus on the five-fold strategy of test-track-treat-vaccination and follow. Apart from this, the samples of cases positive will be sent to a Delhi-based laboratory for genome sequencing," he said.

The CMO said that they have also directed 50 plus bed hospitals to conduct dry runs of PSA and oxygen plants amid spike in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, two Covid cases were reported in Gurugram on Sunday.

The Covid-19 tally in Gurugram has now risen to 3,01,183 according to the official daily health bulletin.

A total of 3,00,136 have been cured and discharged including one on Sunday.

Gurugram now has 16 active cases, all are in-home isolation.

The district's Covid toll stands at 1,031, officials said.