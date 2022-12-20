Gurugram: Club owner, woman found dead after birthday celebrations, 2 other women critical; investigation underway |

A woman and the club owner were discovered dead inside the establishment on Monday in Gurugram's DLF Phase-3, according to the police. According to the authorities, two more women are in critical condition.

The four were celebrating the club owner's birthday in a room with a fireplace, so the police are investigating all possibilities, including murder and death by accident, as well as whether inadequate ventilation was the cause.

Sanjeev Joshi, the male, invited the three women to his club, Knite Ryder, on Sunday night to celebrate his birthday.

After the celebrations, they allegedly placed a food order, entered the room with the fireplace, and spent the night there.

The workers of the club discovered them all unconscious on Monday. The two other women were rushed to the hospital, but Mr. Joshi and one of the three women died.

Initial evidence, according to the police, suggests they may have suffocated to death inside the room with the fireplace.

The police are investigating the matter.