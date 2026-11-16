Guns N' Roses Set To Rock Guwahati On November 17, Legendary American Band To Perform In Northeast India For First Time | X - gnreternobr

Guwahati, November 16: Legendary American rock band Guns N’ Roses is all set to perform in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, marking its Northeast debut as the city takes another major step towards emerging as a premier concert destination in India.

The band members arrived in Guwahati on November 15 to a warm welcome from enthusiastic fans waiting at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Led by frontman Axl Rose, the iconic lineup also features Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Melissa Reese and Isaac Carpenter.

Próxima parada: Guwahati 🇮🇳Palco do show do Guns N' Roses em Guwahati! Nesta terça, as lendas farão a sua primeira apresentação nesta cidade.Bora! 🔥Vídeo: @/dhan.tamang.3720 https://t.co/FAXP0rnzJ2 — Central de Fãs Axl Rose (@axlrosefanpage_) November 16, 2026

Concert Scheduled At Khanapara Ground

The concert, scheduled to take place at the Khanapara Veterinary College ground, is the second and final leg of the band's two-show India tour. Indian rock veterans Parikrama will open the evening, which is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Guns N’ Roses chegando em Guwahati, India 🇮🇳A banda se apresenta em Guwahati no dia 17 de novembro de 2026 🎥 MEHFUJ YAHYA RUSHDIE#gunsnroses #axlrose #slash #duffmckagan https://t.co/xt032SVyUj — gunsnroses (eterno) (@gnreternobr) November 15, 2026

Assam Eyes Global Entertainment Spotlight

Highlighting the significance of the event for the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that following the historic success of Post Malone’s concert, Assam’s rise as a global live entertainment destination continues to gather momentum. He stated that as fans travel from across India and beyond, they will experience Assam’s hospitality, culture and vibrancy, while creating new opportunities for tourism and the local economy.

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Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Managing Director Padmapani Bora, IRS, echoed the sentiment, pointing out that large-scale concerts have become a recognised tourism product globally. He observed that the concert economy is not just about entertainment, but about creating opportunities for tourism, employment and local businesses while showcasing Assam to audiences from across the country and beyond.

Band's Previous Performances In India

Guns N’ Roses has performed five shows in India so far — in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram in 2012, in Mumbai in 2025, and in Bengaluru on November 14 this year.

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Northeast Emerges As Concert Destination

Guwahati has been steadily gaining ground on India's live entertainment circuit, having previously hosted American singer-rapper Post Malone in December last year. Meanwhile, neighbouring Shillong has also established itself as a prominent destination for international music acts, hosting bands and artistes such as Def Leppard in March this year, as well as Bryan Adams and Europe in late 2024.