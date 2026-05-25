Gulmarg Gondola Rescue: Videos Show Indian Army, SDRF Evacuating Stranded Tourists After Cable Car Fault

Videos circulating online show rescue teams evacuating stranded tourists from the Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu and Kashmir after the cable car service came to a sudden halt due to a technical fault on Monday.

Nearly 300 tourists were left stranded mid-air after multiple cabins on Asia’s longest and one of the world’s highest cable car systems stopped operating, triggering a large-scale rescue operation involving the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local civil authorities.

Rescue operation underway as teams evacuate tourists from stranded cabins

According to officials, around 65 gondola cabins were affected after the service was temporarily suspended between elevations of 2,650 and 3,050 metres.

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Trained rescue personnel from the Indian Army’s 9 Rajputana Rifles, J&K Police, SDRF and Gulmarg Gondola operators were immediately deployed to the site.

Videos from the scene show emergency teams using ropes and safety gear to carefully assist stranded passengers including families, women, and children down steep and rocky mountain slopes.

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Officials said that at least 80 passengers from 16 cabins had been safely rescued in the initial phase, while evacuation efforts for the remaining cabins were ongoing.

Panic among tourists after technical fault halts cable car service

Authorities said the Gulmarg Gondola, one of Kashmir’s most popular tourist attractions, came to an abrupt stop due to a technical malfunction, briefly trapping visitors inside multiple cabins and causing panic.

Despite the alarming situation, officials stressed that all cabins remained structurally intact and that safety protocols were being strictly followed throughout the rescue process.

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Army, police and local administration coordinate rescue

Senior officials, including the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Tehsildar of Tangmarg, reached the site to oversee the rescue efforts and monitor the evolving situation.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps also confirmed that coordinated rescue operations were underway alongside Gulmarg Gondola operators to ensure all stranded passengers are brought down safely.

Technical experts have simultaneously been deployed to identify the fault and restore cable car operations at the earliest.

Omar Abdullah’s office says situation under control

Reacting to the incident, the office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the government was closely monitoring the situation.

“Government is closely monitoring the situation at the Gulmarg Gondola after the cable car service was temporarily halted due to a technical fault. All cabins remain intact, and rescue operations to safely evacuate stranded tourists are underway with trained teams on the ground. The situation is completely under control, and there is no cause for panic,” the statement said.

No injuries reported

Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far, as rescue personnel continue efforts to evacuate the remaining stranded tourists safely.