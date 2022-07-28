Gujarat’s dairy market worth Rs 1,00,000 crore today: PM Modi

Sabarkantha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during foundation stone laying of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki in Sabarkantha, Thursday, July 28, 2022. | (PIB/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Gujarat on a two-day visit to inaugurate various projects in the poll-bound state, on Thursday said the dairy sector had always been a key contributor to the growth of the rural economy in India and with the launch of technology-driven projects at Sabar Dairy the government will further support farmers and milk producers to help boost the rural economy.

Gujarat’s dairy market today is worth a whopping Rs 1,00,000 crore, Modi said, addressing a large gathering after inaugurating various development initiatives at Sabar Dairy, a milk cooperative in North Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister stated that, "Today the Sabar Dairy has expanded and innovative projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. Sabar Dairy's capacity will increase with the latest addition of a milk powder plant using modern technology and one more line in the A-septic packing section."

"Through the launch of technology-driven projects at Sabar Dairy, we will be able to support farmers and milk producers and help boost the rural economy. With new projects worth hundreds of crores being set up here, Sabar Dairy's capacity will increase further with the addition of a milk powder plant. The dairy sector has been a major contributor to the growth of the rural economy in India," Modi added.

The prime minister said the most encouraging outcome of this was the growth of women-led dairy development in the country. Modi stated that the work on the formation of 10,000 Farmer Producer Associations (FPOs) was progressing in full swing in the country.

"Through this, small farmers will be able to directly connect with the food processing, value-linked export and supply chain. It will benefit the farmers of Gujarat," he said.

The prime minister said the government was committed to increasing the incomes of farmers across the country.