Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 9 Injured In Blast Inside Illegal Firecracker Factory In Ahmedabad - VIDEO

PTI

Ahmedabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. At least eight people have been killed and nine reported injured in a blast inside an illegal firecracker factory in the Vastral area on Saturday.

Talent Fireworks was operating on a farm even though its licence had been cancelled. The explosion was followed by a massive fire that engulfed the factory.

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PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the tragedy and declared an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

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"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," the PMO's post read.

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The injured have been rushed to the civil hospital and LG Hospital in Maninagar for treatment, according to NDTV report.

Rescue operations started within minutes as RAF personnel entered the burning premises and pulled out trapped and injured workers from the debris. Their propt action proved crucial during the initial moments before emergency services reached the spot.