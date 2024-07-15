Gujarat Tragedy: 6 Dead, Several Injured As Speeding Truck Collides With Parked Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway Near Anand; Visuals Surface

The parked luxury bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express highway near Anand was struck by a speeding truck in the early morning hours of Monday, resulting in the deaths of approximately six individuals and the severe injuries of several others.

About The Incident

According to reliable sources, the truck collided with the luxury bus that was parked after one of its tires ruptured. After the bus collided with the road divider, the passengers were crushed by the force of the impact. Approximately six fatalities have been verified, and the number of fatalities is expected to rise. The injured individuals have been transported to the hospital for immediate treatment.

Gujarat: An accident on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway near Anand resulted in a collision between a truck and a luxury bus. Five people died instantly, and eight others sustained serious injuries. The bus, traveling from Maharashtra to Rajasthan, faced the accident due to… pic.twitter.com/bB7TOMhEWr — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2024

Upon receiving information regarding the accident, the local police, fire brigade, and 108 team arrived at the location. The injured were transported to the hospital for treatment. Shrieks of mortality reverberated along the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway.

Six individuals perished as a result of getting pulverised in this incident. 8 additional individuals have sustained injuries. Since the accident was reported, the local police, fire brigade, and 108 have arrived at the location, and the injured are being transported to the hospital for recovery. The accident is currently under investigation by the authorities. It is currently being received the identity of the deceased and rudimentary information regarding the circumstances of the incident.