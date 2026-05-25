Gujarat Rolls Out WhatsApp Governance With Meta To Deliver 20 Citizen Services Digitally |

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has taken a transformative step in public service delivery by moving from One Day Governance to WhatsApp Governance, bringing nearly 20 essential citizen services directly to mobile phones. The initiative aligns with the vision of citizen-centric administration promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

In Gandhinagar, the Government of Gujarat and Meta Platforms Inc signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand WhatsApp-based governance under the Sugam Digital Gujarat initiative. The agreement aims to simplify access to public services through a single WhatsApp chatbot available in English and Gujarati.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “This initiative strengthens our commitment to citizen-first governance. Now government services will be just a message away, ensuring speed, transparency, and ease for every citizen.”

The WhatsApp-based platform will allow citizens to access services such as grievance redressal, income, caste and EWS certificates, ration card updates, revenue records, and official affidavits. Citizens will no longer need to visit multiple offices or navigate complex online portals.

A senior government official noted, “This MoU marks a shift from ‘line to online’ to ‘mobile to instant service’. Our goal is to ensure last-mile delivery without delays or dependency on intermediaries.”

The system will also provide real-time application tracking, making service delivery more transparent and accountable. Officials stated that more services will be integrated in phases, further expanding the digital ecosystem.

The initiative builds on Gujarat’s existing network of Jan Seva Kendras in urban areas and VCE-based rural service points, which already serve lakhs of citizens. With WhatsApp governance, the state aims to strengthen accessibility in both rural and urban regions.

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Officials from the General Administration Department highlighted that the platform will reduce time, cost, and paperwork while increasing efficiency. “Technology must simplify governance, not complicate it,” an official remarked during the announcement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior state officials and Meta representatives, marking a significant milestone in Gujarat’s digital governance journey. The state now moves closer to fully integrated, end-to-end mobile governance, where citizens can apply, track, and receive services seamlessly through WhatsApp.