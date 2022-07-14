Gujarat rains: Valsad's Madhuban dam overflows after incessant rainfall

Parts of several districts in Gujarat continue to receive very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours leaving the low-lying areas inundated. Due to incessant rains, massive amount of water was released from Madhuban dam on Daman Ganga river in Valsad district.

Gujarat floods

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in five districts of Gujarat. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the western state.

Parts of south Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra regions received very heavy showers in last 24 hours leaving 14 people dead, while over 31,000 were evacuated so far this rainy season, officials said on Wednesday.

Three national highways in Kutch, Navsari and Dang districts were blocked due to damage caused by rains. Fifty one state highways and over 400 panchayat roads have also been damaged, state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi told reporters.

"Fourteen people lost their lives in the last 24 hours. Nine of the deaths were due to drowning," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed the administration to carry out a survey of the affected districts at the earliest so that people do not have to wait for long for cash and other reliefs to compensate for damages caused due to the rainfall, he said.