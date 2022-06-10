Gujarat: PM Modi inaugurates AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital in Navsari

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat today where he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives during the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' in Navsari.

Upon his visit, the prime minister first and foremost, inaugurated AM Naik Healthcare Complex and Nirali Multi Speciality Hospital at Navsari.

"During the last 8 years, we have emphasised on a holistic approach to improving the health sector of the country. We have tried to modernise the treatment facilities and also focussed on topics related to better nutrition, clean lifestyle & preventive health," PM Modi said during a public address after the inauguration.

He will later inaugurate the headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Bopal in Ahmedabad.

In Navsari, Modi will participate in the 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan' and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development initiatives worth about Rs 3,050 crore at Khudvel, a tribal region in Navsari.

The inauguration of seven projects, foundation stone laying for 12 projects and the ground-breaking ceremony of 14 projects will be done, the PMO had said.

These projects will help in improving the water supply in the region along with boosting connectivity and enhancing the ease of living.

Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for 13 water supply projects for residents of Tapi, Navsari and Surat districts, worth Rs 961 crore. He will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for a medical college in Navsari district to be built at the cost of about Rs 542 crore. It will help provide affordable and quality medical care to the people of the region, his office said.

He will also inaugurate the Madhuban dam-based Astol regional water supply project, built at a cost of about Rs 586 crore. It is a marvel of water supply engineering skills, the PMO said.

Also, 'Nal Se Jal' projects worth Rs 163 crore will be inaugurated to provide safe and adequate drinking water to the residents of Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi districts.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the Virpur Vyara substation, constructed at a cost of over Rs 5 crore, to provide electricity to residents of the Tapi district. A sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 14 MLD, worth Rs 20 crore, will also be inaugurated for Vapi city of Valsad district to facilitate wastewater treatment.

(with ANI inputs)

