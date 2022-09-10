Gujarat: PM Modi calls for technological innovation to find local solutions to local issues

ANI

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the need of the hour for India was to develop technological innovations to find local solutions to local problems, even as he stressed upon efforts to make a country a global hub of research and innovation.

"We must work together to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this 'amrit kaal'. We need to ensure that research in science and technology trickles down to the local level. It is the need of the hour for all the states to lay emphasis on innovation to find local solutions to local problems," the Prime Minister said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Centre-State Science Conclave organised in Ahmedabad’s Science City through a video link, Modi claimed that since 2014, there had been a significant hike in investments in science and technology.

Known for developing coinages and slogans, the Prime Minister said, “India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan' (Hail soldiers, farmers, science and research).”

He called upon the State Governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology to find solutions to local problems and spoke of the need for better cooperation and collaboration with scientists.

"The States must stress upon creating more and more scientific institutions to ensure simplification of processes. The number of innovation labs should also be increased in the institutions of higher education in states," he said.

The Prime Minister said India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 due to the efforts of the central government. There is a need to find localised solutions to issues like affordable housing, climate-resilient crops and waste recycling, he said.

Modi claimed that India had failed to adequately celebrate the works of its scientists, which turned a large section of the society indifferent towards science and added that the country must celebrate the achievements of Indian scientists.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh were also present at the inaugural meet. Science and Technology ministers and secretaries of states and union territories, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, NGOs, young scientists and students will participate in the event.

The conclave includes sessions on different thematic areas like STI Vision 2047; Future Growth Pathways and Vision for STI in states; Health - Digital Health Care for All; Doubling Private Sector investment in R&D by 2030; Agriculture - Technological interventions for improving farmers' income, etc.