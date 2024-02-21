Gujarat: Outrage In Ahmedabad As Viral Video Allegedly Shows Police Officer Drunk, Sleeping Inside Car On Duty

A video has sparked outrage in Ahmedabad after it surfaced online showing a police officer seemingly passed out drunk in a white car. The video, filmed in the Anandnagar area, captures the officer slumped over the front seat with a bottle of liquor visible on the back seat. The car's registration number, GJ-01-RS-7983, has also been widely shared online.

Responding to the viral video, the Anandnagar police station has initiated a preliminary investigation. "We have registered a complaint based on the video evidence," confirmed PI Abhishek Dhawan, currently in charge of the station. "Initial inquiries reveal the individual in the car was previously part of the D-staff at Anandnagar police station."

The D-staff, also known as ministerial staff, typically handles administrative and clerical duties within police stations. Their roles do not involve active patrolling or law enforcement duties.

Concerns about potential misconduct, dereliction of duty

While the video doesn't explicitly show the officer consuming alcohol, the presence of the bottle and his posture have raised serious concerns about potential misconduct and dereliction of duty. The investigation aims to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident, including the time and location of the recording, and the officer's current employment status.

"We take such allegations very seriously," PI Dhawan emphasized. "Stringent action will be taken against the individual if the investigation confirms any wrongdoing. The department maintains zero tolerance for behavior that undermines public trust and tarnishes the image of the police force."

The incident has generated significant public debate, with many netizens calling for swift and decisive action against the officer. Some have expressed concerns about the potential impact on the reputation of the entire police force, while others have highlighted the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, regardless of their profession.