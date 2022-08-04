Gujarat: Opium packets found along coast in Porbandar, Veraval; patrolling intensified | IANS

In the last three days the Gujarat police have found 180 to 200 opium packets near Porbandar, Mangrol and Veraval areas on the western coast of Gujarat. This is the first time that the packets have been detected along the coast in Porbandar or Veraval.

"The moment it came to our notice, the police started search operations along the coast for more packets that might have landed, even patrolling along the coast has been increased," said Manoharsinh Jadeja, Gir Somnath District Superintendent of Police.

A senior police officer with Coastal Security told IANS, "In the past such packets were found in the Sir Creek, or near Jakhau in the Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka coast in Saurashtra. The Packaging is the same, each cloth bag has 20 small packets packed inside. But it is the first time that it has reached up to Porbandar, Mangrol and Veraval."

The official said that Indian, Pakistani and Iranian agencies have been patrolling and that vigil has increased in the high seas since last few years. Thus carriers fear getting caught with drugs throw packets into the sea which float towards the coast.

"The packets found seem to be two years old. In monsoon, water current in the sea is from West to East, that could be the reason that packets have reached up to Porbandar or Veraval," the officer added.