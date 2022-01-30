e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Gujarat: One worker killed; two injured after hot liquid raw material fell on them in cement factory in Jafrabad

The incident took place in the Narmada Cement unit located in Babarkot village here, said Jafrabad Marine police station Inspector HB Chaudhari.
PTI
Representative Image

Representative Image

Advertisement

A worker was killed and two others sustained burn injuries after hot liquid raw material stored in a container fell on them in a cement factory in Jafrabad taluka of Gujarat's Amreli district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Narmada Cement unit located in Babarkot village here, said Jafrabad Marine police station Inspector HB Chaudhari.

"Hot raw material used to manufacture cement fell on some workers, killing 47-year-old worker Bhavesh Yashoda and injuring two others," he informed.

ALSO READ

Gujarat: Human rights activist and physics professor JS Bandukwala passes away Gujarat: Human rights activist and physics professor JS Bandukwala passes away

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 04:01 PM IST
Advertisement