Nhava Sheva Customs Arrest Importer For Smuggling Goods Worth ₹5 Crore

Navi Mumbai: The Nhava Sheva Customs Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) at JNPT arrested an importer on Friday night for allegedly smuggling banned e-cigarettes, drones/ UAV, toys and latex balloons worth ₹5 crore.

The Mumbai based importer had allegedly smuggled 20,920 e-cigarettes, 1,792 drones (unmanned aerial vehicles ) and 58,500 toys and latex balloons. “Import of E-cigarettes and drones is prohibited while the toys and latex balloons did not conform to Bureau of Indian Standards,” said Nhava Sheva Customs official.

Smuggling racket linked to previous contraband seize

The racket operated by the accused at Nhava Sheva port came to light when a couple of contraband consignments containers were intercepted last month by the Customs SIIB.

The importer had been on the run after contraband consignment was seized and was arrested after three weeks of avoiding Customs summons. He was arrested and remanded to 14 day custody by the courts for violation of Customs Act.