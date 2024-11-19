 Gujarat Murder: Former BJP Councillor's Son Stabbed To Death On Hospital Premises In Vadodara; Protests Erupt
The victim Tapan was stabbed by an alleged history-sheeter, Babar when Tapan had gone to meet his friend who was at a hospital for treatment following a brawl between men from two communities. Afterwards, people gathered at the Police Station in the Maheta Wadi area and agitated over the murder.

Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Vadodara (Gujarat): A former Bharatiya Janata Party councillor's son was allegedly stabbed to death on the premises of a hospital in the Maheta Wadi area of Vadodara, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday

The victim Tapan was stabbed by an alleged history-sheeter, Babar when Tapan had gone to meet his friend who was at a hospital for treatment following a brawl between men from two communities. Afterwards, people gathered at the Police Station in the Maheta Wadi area and agitated over the murder.

Police also mentioned that Tapan was not involved in the brawl but was there to meet his friend.

Statement Of Deputy Commissioner Of Police Vadodara, Panna Momaya

Speaking on the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vadodara, Panna Momaya said, "In the Maheta Wadi area, a fight started between two community men and it escalated into a brawl. Men from both sides went to a hospital for treatment. From there, the Police station received a Medico-Legal Case (MLC). Before the Police could reach there, a man named Babar stabbed Tapan. This led to Tapan's death."

The DCP Vadodara also mentioned that they have initiated the procedure to file an FIR.

"We have also started the process of identifying the accused. We have directed to form different teams to nab him. The FSL team has been called. We have started action. We have deployed the team in the area to maintain peace. We are assuring the people that strict action will be taken and the accused will be punished. Investigation is underway, we are examining the CCTV footage," she said.

"Tapan's friend was taken to the hospital for treatment, so he had gone there. He was not involved in the brawl...Babar has a past history and he has been arrested several times...He is a history sheeter," the DCP added further.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

