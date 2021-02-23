Gujarat Municipal Corporation Elections 2021: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda laud voters, karyakartas for BJP's big win

The BJP marked its victory in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, winning Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Surat. In Surat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trumped Congress with 25 seats, with the latter failing to open its account. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara, and 47.14 per cent in Surat.
BJP ministers including PM Narendra Modi are on a celebration spree as the party won 451 of the total 575 seats proving majority in the municipal corporation elections. From PM Narendra Modi to JP Nadda, the senior leaders have been celebrating their victory on social media and praising the voters for leading them in the elections. Here's a look at how the party members have been expressing gratitude to their voters and supporters.
Thanking the volunteers of BJP Gujarat, PM Modi wrote, "I would like to appreciate the efforts of each and every Karyakarta of @BJP4Gujarat, who reached out to people and elaborated on our Party’s vision for the state. The Gujarat government’s pro-people policies have positively impacted the entire state.
In another tweet he thanked the state of Gujarat for standing by them. He wrote, Thank you Gujarat! Results of municipal elections across the state clearly show the unwavering faith people have towards politics of development and good governance. Grateful to the people of the state for trusting BJP yet again. Always an honour to serve Gujarat.
JP Nadda, National President of Bharatiya Janata Party and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) thanked the voters, volunteers, CM Vijay Rupani for the win at elections.
Bhupender Yadav, National General Secretary of BJP credited JP Nadda for the organisational work undertaken by him and ground work done by CM Vijay Rupani.
While Union Minister Amit Shah told ANI, Municipal corporation poll results show that Gujarat has again established itself as BJP's stronghold. BJP continues to carry out the 'vikas yatra' started in the leadership of Modi Ji. Today's results are one of the best results in Gujarat.
Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release.
A total of 2,276 candidates were in the fray in these six civic bodies. In addition, nine candidates contested the by-elections to two seats in Junagadh Municipal Corporation.
The party-wise candidates were as follows: 577 from the BJP, 566 from the Congress, 470 from the AAP, 91 from the NCP, 353 from other parties, and 228 independents, they said.
Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on 28 February. The results are scheduled to be declared on 2 March.