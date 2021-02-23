Gujarat Municipal Corporation Elections 2021: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda laud voters, karyakartas for BJP's big win

The BJP marked its victory in elections to six municipal corporations of Gujarat, winning Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Surat. In Surat, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trumped Congress with 25 seats, with the latter failing to open its account. Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara, and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

BJP ministers including PM Narendra Modi are on a celebration spree as the party won 451 of the total 575 seats proving majority in the municipal corporation elections. From PM Narendra Modi to JP Nadda, the senior leaders have been celebrating their victory on social media and praising the voters for leading them in the elections. Here's a look at how the party members have been expressing gratitude to their voters and supporters.

Thanking the volunteers of BJP Gujarat, PM Modi wrote, "I would like to appreciate the efforts of each and every Karyakarta of @BJP4Gujarat, who reached out to people and elaborated on our Party’s vision for the state. The Gujarat government’s pro-people policies have positively impacted the entire state.