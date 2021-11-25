Gujarat: Ministry of Animal Husbandry to celebrate 'National Milk Day' tomorrow

New Delhi: The 'National Milk Day' to commemorate the birth centenary of Dr Verghese Kurien - popular as 'Milk Man of India' for his stellar contribution in the dairy sector and setting up of the Amul - will be celebrated at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Campus at Anand in Gujarat on Friday.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying will jointly organise the event with the NDDB, and other institutions created by Dr Kurien, a statement from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying said.

It is since 2014 that November 26 is celebrated as the 'National Milk Day' to commemorate the birthday of Dr Kurien, lauded as the father of India's white revolution. Few people know that Kurien also established 30-odd institutions that are all run by farmers.

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate and launch the IVF Lab at Dhamrod in Gujarat and Hesaraghatta in Karnataka. Rupala will also confer National Gopal Ratna Awards to the winners of the Best Dairy Farmer rearing indigenous cattle/buffalo breeds, Best Artificial Insemination Technician and Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/Milk Producer Company/Dairy Farmer Producer Organization in the country.

The Department's 'Iconic Week,' the week-long celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will culminate with the celebration of National Milk Day, the release added.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 05:35 PM IST