Gujarat Local Body Polls 2026 Results: BJP Gets Early Lead As Counting Goes On In Over 9,000 Seats; More Than 33,000 Cops Deployed

Gujarat is witnessing a crucial political moment as counting of votes for the 2026 local body elections began on Tuesday under tight security arrangements across the state. The large-scale electoral exercise, conducted on April 26 and 27, covered 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities and over 200 district and taluka panchayats.

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What Was The Voter Turnout?

The elections, the first since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, recorded varied voter participation. While urban turnout remained moderate, rural areas showed stronger engagement. According to official data, municipal corporations recorded a turnout of 55.1 per cent, whereas municipalities saw 65.53 per cent. Participation was even higher in district panchayats at 66.64 per cent and peaked at 67.26 per cent in taluka panchayats.

The counting process is being carried out at 382 centres with the deployment of over 28,240 personnel to ensure smooth operations. To maintain law and order more than 33,750 police personnel have been stationed across Gujarat.

Contest In Over 9,000 Seats, BJP Already Ahead In More Than 700

A total of over 9,200 seats are being contested, although a major number were decided unopposed. The Bharatiya Janata Party has already secured more than 700 seats uncontested, giving it a substantial early advantage even before counting began. The Indian National Congress has raised concerns over these uncontested victories, alleging candidate withdrawals due to intimidation and inducements. However, the State Election Commission has clarified that such outcomes were limited to municipalities and nagar palikas.

The political contest largely revolves around the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has fielded candidates in select constituencies. The elections are particularly important as they follow the increase in OBC reservation in local bodies from 10 per cent to 27 per cent, a factor expected to influence voting trends.

Read Also Gujarat Local Body Elections On April 26, New OBC Reservation Rule Introduced

Key Municipal Bodies & Key Candidates

Key municipal corporations in the fray include Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Surat Municipal Corporation, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, and Rajkot Municipal Corporation, among others. Prominent candidates include former IPS officer M L Ninama, former radio jockey Abha Desai and former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani.

With the Bharatiya Janata Party expected to dominate, all eyes are now on how the opposition performs and whether it can make significant inroads. The final results, expected later today, will provide a clearer picture of the political landscape in Gujarat at the grassroots level.