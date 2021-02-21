Gujarat local body elections: Voting underway for polls to 6 municipal corporations

Ahmedabad: Voting for the local bodies polls in Gujarat are being held on Sunday amid tight security and adherence to COVID-19 norms.

The elections in the state were scheduled to be held in two phases -- on February 21 and February 28 - and the first phase of polling for six municipal corporations is being held on Sunday. Polling at 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

The results for six municipal corporations will be declared on February 23, while results of 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats results are scheduled to be declared on March 2.

Polling underway

People started queuing up outside polling booths soon after the voting began at 7 am across various wards in the six municipal corporations in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar.

The voting will continue till 5 pm.