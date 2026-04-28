Gujarat Local Body Elections 2026 Results: Who Is Apeksha Soni, Independent Winner In Godhra’s Muslim-Majority Ward?

Godhra: In a result that has drawn statewide attention, Apeksha Soni emerged as a standout figure in Gujarat’s civic polls, scripting a rare victory in a politically and communally sensitive region.

Soni won Ward No. 7 in Godhra an area with an overwhelming Muslim-majority electorate, estimated at nearly 95–98%. Contesting as an independent candidate, her victory is seen as a significant moment, as she becomes one of the first Hindu women to win from such a demographic in the city.

Who Is Apeksha Soni?

A local political face in Godhra, Soni built her campaign around grassroots issues rather than identity politics. While she contested as an independent, some reports suggest she may have had indirect backing from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Her rise reflects a shift toward hyper-local governance concerns roads, sanitation, and civic services over broader communal narratives.

Gujarat Votes Big

The Godhra civic polls were part of Gujarat’s large-scale local body elections held on April 26, with results declared on today. Voting took place across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats

Nearly 10,000 seats were contested, with over 25,000 candidates in the fray.

A Shift In Voter Mood?

Godhra, historically associated with the Godhra train burning incident, remains a politically sensitive region. Soni’s win is being interpreted by many as a sign that voters may be prioritising governance and local development over identity-based voting patterns.

AIMIM’s Parallel Surge

While Soni’s victory grabbed headlines, Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, also made notable gains. The party opened its account in parts of Gujarat, including a win in the Dindrol Taluka Panchayat seat, signalling a shifting political landscape.