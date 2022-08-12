Gujarat hooch tragedy: Anticipatory bail pleas of company directors rejected

Gujarat hooch tragedy: A local court rejected the anticipatory bail applications of AMOS company's directors & a manager | ANI Photo

A local court here on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail applications of AMOS company's directors and a manager in connection with the liquor tragedy which claimed 46 lives.

Around 600 litres of methyl alcohol stolen from the company was used to make illicit liquor which led to the human tragedy in Botad and Ahmedabad district in the last week of July.

While rejecting bail applications of Samir Patel, three other directors and a manager, Botad sessions judge Kirtidaben Prajapati noted: "Investigation of the hooch tragedy is at a very crucial stage, if applicants are granted bail they can hamper or tamper with the investigation."

Special Public Prosecutor Utpal Dave told IANS that prosecutions' submission was that the culpable homicide section has been invoked against the accused. The allegations against them are of serious nature, hazardous as poisonous methyl alcohol had made its way out of the factory premises.

Prosecution submitted that it is the duty and responsibility of directors and managers to supervise and monitor that such a chemical does not get stolen. One of the company supervisors is kingpin in the hooch tragedy, so the directors' connivance with him can not be ruled out, hence prosecution opposes the anticipatory bail application and pleads to reject the same.

Post hooch tragedy, the state government has appointed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the crime. It is headed by Superintendent of Police Nirlipt Rai.