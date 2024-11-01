Gujarat: Grieving Families Denied Timely Last Rites At Surat Crematorium Amid Diwali Staff Shortage

Gujarat: Families Face Delays in Last Rites at Surat Crematorium Amid Diwali Staff Shortage | File Photo

Surat: In an unsettling episode in Surat on Diwali, a family mourning the loss of a loved one was met with insensitivity at the Ashwini Kumar Crematorium. The facility’s limited staffing on the holiday left families waiting hours to conduct the final rites, with some crematorium staff reportedly dismissing the grief-stricken families and urging them to return on another day. This incident has sparked a wave of outrage as the significance of human dignity in death was brushed aside for the festivities.

The unfortunate event began when the family of Meena Rathore, a resident of Punagam area in Surat, brought her body to the Ashwini Kumar Crematorium on Diwali for her final rites. The bereaved family was shocked when an elderly staff member bluntly rebuked them, saying, “When guests are visiting homes for Diwali, why are you bringing bodies here?” The employee's words, spoken in an unkind tone, left the family devastated. They were forced to sit and wait for hours while the staff gave no indication of when they might be assisted.

The family described the behavior of the staff as deeply disrespectful, compounding their grief on a day that is already emotionally difficult. Kishorebhai, a relative of the deceased, voiced his frustration: “Today is Diwali, but we are here to lay our loved one to rest. Instead of respecting our loss, the staff sat there with a book, questioning why we came on this day. Is death only convenient on non-festival days?”

A video capturing the encounter shows the employee expressing disdain towards the grieving families, telling them to leave or wait indefinitely, noting that all other staff members were on holiday. In the video, the employee is heard saying, “If it wasn’t Diwali, I would give you time in five minutes. But it’s Diwali, everyone’s on leave. You shouldn’t be rushing here today. We are not the only ones with families—what makes today any different for us?”

When questioned about the incident, Subhash Thiya, the manager of Ashwini Kumar Crematorium, issued an apology, acknowledging the missteps of the staff on duty. “This was a sad and unfortunate event. I apologize on behalf of the crematorium. On Diwali, more than 40 bodies arrived for last rites, and there was not enough staff to manage this. Moving forward, we will ensure such an incident does not repeat itself,” he assured. Thiya mentioned that the employee involved, a clerk named Nipoonbhai, is 70 years old and will face consequences for his actions.

The incident has ignited discussions about the treatment of grieving families during critical times and the lack of sensitivity shown by public service workers. As crematoriums play an essential role in ensuring dignity in death, the absence of basic services on a holiday revealed an alarming gap in support for families in mourning. Local residents have voiced their concerns about the need for better planning and policies, especially on holidays, so that staff shortages do not compromise public services.

The emotional toll on the family has been severe. “We were kept sitting for hours,” said Kishorebhai. “Death doesn’t wait for festivals, and no one plans to pass away on Diwali or any other day. Why should our mourning be treated as an inconvenience?”