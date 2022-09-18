e-Paper Get App
Gujarat govt transfers 20 IPS officers, including ADGP

AgenciesUpdated: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 09:46 AM IST
Gujarat govt transfers 20 IPS officers, including ADGP | File Photo

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has transferred 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enquires, R B Brahmbhatt.

The 1995-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer has been appointed as the new ADGP of state CID (Crime and Railways), relieving DGP Ashish Bhatia of the additional charge of the CID, a notification issued by the state home department on Saturday said.

R T Susara, a 2011-batch IPS officer, was appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 1, Surat city.

Usha Rada, a 2013-batch IPS officer, was appointed as DCP, Zone-3, Surat city.

Anand district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian was appointed as DCP, Cyber Crime, Ahmedabad city.

Rajian has been replaced by 2016-batch officer Praveen Kumar, currently serving as DCP, Zone-1, Rajkot.

