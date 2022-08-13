e-Paper Get App

Gujarat: Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel injured by cattle during Tiranga rally

Few others present in the rally, held ahead of Independence day 2022, were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital.

Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel hit by cow | Image via social media

Gujarat: Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel was injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today. He, along with a few others, were hit by a cattle that rushed into the procession. They were admitted to Bhagyoday hospital for treatment.

After getting discharged from the healthcare, Patel was quoted in reports, "I was struck by a stray cattle with four to five others, and doctors advised me a 20 day rest after a CT scan."

