Gujarat: Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel injured by cattle during Tiranga rally

Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel hit by cow | Image via social media

Gujarat: Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel was injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today. He, along with a few others, were hit by a cattle that rushed into the procession. They were admitted to Bhagyoday hospital for treatment.

After getting discharged from the healthcare, Patel was quoted in reports, "I was struck by a stray cattle with four to five others, and doctors advised me a 20 day rest after a CT scan."

Gujarat's former Deputy CM Nitin Patel injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today, he has been admitted to a hospital. He, along with a few others, was injured after a herd of cattle entered the procession and a commotion ensued. pic.twitter.com/UEddbLBlss — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022