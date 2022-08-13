Gujarat: Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel injured by cattle during Tiranga rally

Gujarat: Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel was injured during Tiranga Yatra in Mehsana today. He, along with a few others, were hit by a cattle that rushed into the procession. They were admitted to Bhagyoday hospital for treatment.
After getting discharged from the healthcare, Patel was quoted in reports, "I was struck by a stray cattle with four to five others, and doctors advised me a 20 day rest after a CT scan."
