Photo: ANI

A major fire broke out inside Dev Complex near Parimal Garden, Ahmedabad on Saturday afternoon, ANI reported.

Jayesh Khadia, fire officer informed that more than 50 persons including 10 children were rescued from the hospital inside the complex.

At least 27 fire tenders were rushed to the fire site to take control of the situation.

According to Khadia, the fire started on the 3rd floor, while the hospital was on the 4th floor of the building.

Further details are awaited.