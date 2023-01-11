Gujarat: Father-son duo earlier accused of 'Love Jihad', now held in dowry case | Representative Image/ MobileODT

Vadodara: A father-son duo, who were earlier booked under the Gujarat 'Anti-Love Jihad' law in 2021, have now been arrested in a dowry case. Vadodara-based Abdul Qureshi and his son Samir have been accused of mentally torturing, and physically assaulting Samir's wife.

Earlier in 2021, Samir was arrested for the violation of Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021. This was the first alleged 'Love Jihad' case in Gujarat.

Victim alleges she suffered miscarriage after the father in law hit her on her stomach

Vadodara's Assistant Commissioner of Police A.V. Katkad told media that the victim has lodged a complaint against her husband Samir and father-in-law Abdul Qureshi with Gotri police station.

According to the victim, she suffered miscarriage as her father-in-law had kicked on her stomach. She also alleged that they (her father-in-law and husband) mentally and physically tortured her, and demanded huge dowry.

The official said both accused were arrested and will be produced before the court.

In June 2021, the victim had first time lodged complaint against her husband, when she had reportedly alleged that Samir befriended with her while identifying himself as a Christian, during relationship, Samir had took photos of their intimate relations, which were used to blackmail and rape her. "Post marriage, she was forced to convert to Islam and wear burqa."

In 2022, Samir moved a quashing petition, which was not opposed by the victim; on contrary, she agreed for quashing the FIR stating that both families have compromised out of the court. She even had stated before the Gujarat High Court that she never made allegations of 'Love Jihad' against her husband, arguing that the allegations were brought in FIR by the police. Following which, the court quashed the FIR against Samir.

(with inputs from agencies)