Gujarat: Father, mother & son electrocuted to death trying to save one another in Tapi | Representative Photo

Surat: Three members of a family got electrocuted after coming in contact with a electrified fence around their farm in Mordevi village in Gujarat's Tapi district on Wednesday, police said.Valod Police Inspector N.J. Panchal told media that Devram Chaudhary, who lived on his farm, found pigs were ruining standing crops, so he erected an electrified iron fence to protect his crops.

However, when he was watering the plants, he accidentally got in contact with the live wire and screamed for help. As his wife Krishna rushed to him, she also got electrocuted as water had spread across the field and when their son Dhirubhai too ran to rescue his parents, he too got electrocuted. All three died on the spot. The daughter Manisha too attempted to rescue her parents and brother, but she was lucky and had a miraculous escape. Based on her complaint, police have registered a case of accidental death and have started investigations.