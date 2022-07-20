Gujarat constable killed after being run over by truck, 3rd incident in last 24 hours

Rajasthan truck mows down Gujarat constable in Anand district | Photo: ANI

In another fatal attack on policemen, a Gujarat constable, identified as Kiran Raj, was run over by a truck while trying to stop it during vehicle checking in Gujarat's Anand district, Anand DSP Ajit R said.

As per the police, the suspicious truck is said to be from Rajasthan. The incident took place around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town.

A container truck hit the-year-old constable when he tried to wave it down, said Deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai, PTI reported.

"He was grievously injured and died in a hospital around 11.30 am," Desai said.

While the truck driver fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, he has been identified, and a probe is underway, said police officials.

This was reportedly the third incident in 24 hours in which a cop was run over by a truck.

In another incident that took place on Tuesday, a woman sub-inspector was crushed to death in Jharkhand capital Ranchi when she tried to stop cattle smugglers during a vehicle check exercise last night.

Meanwhile, a Haryana police officer of DSP rank was killed by a mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon on Tuesday. Taoru DSP Surendra Singh, who was probing illicit mining, died on the spot after being run over by a truck.

