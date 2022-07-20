e-Paper Get App

Gujarat constable killed after being run over by truck, 3rd incident in last 24 hours

As per the police, the suspicious truck is said to be from Rajasthan. The incident took place around 1 am on a highway near Borsad town.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan truck mows down Gujarat constable in Anand district | Photo: ANI

In another fatal attack on policemen, a Gujarat constable, identified as Kiran Raj, was run over by a truck while trying to stop it during vehicle checking in Gujarat's Anand district, Anand DSP Ajit R said.

A container truck hit the-year-old constable when he tried to wave it down, said Deputy Superintendent of Police D H Desai, PTI reported.

"He was grievously injured and died in a hospital around 11.30 am," Desai said.

The constable was taken to the hospital where he died during treatment, police said.

While the truck driver fled from the spot, leaving his vehicle behind, he has been identified, and a probe is underway, said police officials.

This was reportedly the third incident in 24 hours in which a cop was run over by a truck.

In another incident that took place on Tuesday, a woman sub-inspector was crushed to death in Jharkhand capital Ranchi when she tried to stop cattle smugglers during a vehicle check exercise last night.

Meanwhile, a Haryana police officer of DSP rank was killed by a mining mafia near Nuh's Pachgaon on Tuesday. Taoru DSP Surendra Singh, who was probing illicit mining, died on the spot after being run over by a truck.

(with sources inputs)

