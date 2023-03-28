Gujarat: Conman Kiran Patel's wife Malini arrested in cheating case |

Ahmedabad Police arrested Malini Patel, wife of alleged conman Kiran Patel, in a cheating case on Tuesday. Earlier, Kiran Patel was arrested by J&K Police for impersonating a top PMO official.

Patel is the man who pretended to be a senior member of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and met with influential figures in the Union territory has been detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.



Kiran Bhai Patel, the suspected scam artist, used to introduce himself as the Assistant Director in the PMO. Kiran Patel has been travelling to the Kashmir Valley since last October, according to sources. He even travelled from Lal Chowk in Srinagar through the Kaman Post in Uri, which is nearer the Line of Control (LoC), before being apprehended.

Read Also Gujarat: Conman Kiran Patel who posed as PMO official booked for house grab bid in Ahmedabad



Kiran Patel charged under crimes under IPC



Kiran Patel "engaged in activities within the jurisdiction of this police station and other parts of the Kashmir Valley," according to the FIR filed at Nishat Police Station in Srinagar. He received gracious treatment from the administration, a PSO, and a room in a five-star hotel.

Kiran Patel has been charged with crimes under the applicable Indian Criminal Code sections (IPC).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police questioned Basheer ul Haq, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Pulwama, and Zulfkar Azad, the Superintendent of Police, regarding how the alleged conman was not apprehended sooner.