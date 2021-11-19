Gujarat: China-bound shipment containing radioactive material seized at Mundra Port

Ahmedabad: In a startling disclosure, a joint team of the Customs department and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday impounded a shipment containing possible radioactive substances at Mundra Port in Kutch that originated in Pakistan and was bound for China.

Even as there was no official word from the central agencies, this disclosure was made by the Adani Group, which owns the Mundra Port, in a press statement on Friday.

A press statement by the Adani Group said the cargo was listed as non-hazardous but the “seized containers had hazard Class 7 markings, which indicate radioactive substances.”

The company said the, “Containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection."

The statement said Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) extended all assistance possible for this operation and thanked to the Customs and DRI personnel for “their quick and coordinated action.”

"We salute their alert diligence and will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe. The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way," the statement reads.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 08:24 PM IST