'Gujarat-Centric Development Needs To Change': Ex-Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Criticises Centre Over Ahmedabad Getting Major Events, Projects - VIDEO

K Annamalai | File

New Delhi: Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and founder of the "We The Leaders" movement jabbed the BJP over what he called the "Gujarat-centric model of Delhi development.” He said that major investments, technology projects and national events cannot all be concentrated in one state.

“I believe the decisions of the BJP are becoming Delhi-centric, so it is very unfortunate. That has to change,” Annamalai said, speaking at India Today Tamil Nadu Round Table, adding that “the Gujarat-centric model of Delhi development has to change a bit.”

For the unversed, Annamalai submitted his resignation from the party on June 2, 2026, and party national president Nitin Nabin officially accepted it a few days later on June 5, 2026.

Elaborating his point further, he said, “You can't have all the AI companies going there or wafer companies going there, 2030 Commonwealth Games going there, 2030 police games going there, 2036 Olympic Games (proposed ) going to Ahmedabad. You cannot have this Gujarat model of all-India development.”

Backs Vijay

Speaking on Chief Minister Vijay, who completed 100 days in office, he said that he is in a "very, very tough position", saying that it is not easy to be a CM in Tamil Nadu at this point, when the forces are against you.

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He said that he currently supports Vijay and that he was doing what a genuine Tamilan should do.