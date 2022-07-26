Gujarat: Bharuch native businessman shot dead by burglars in African nation Zambia

Representative

A businessman from Gujarat's Bharuch was reportedly shot dead by robbers in African nation of Zambia's Kabwe city on Monday. The businessman's younger brother has also been injured in the attack at their home.

The 35-year-old victim has been admitted to a hospital in the capital, Lusaka, with a bullet injury.

The deceased has been identified as Imran Karkaria and his younger brother as Azmat, reported The Times of India.

At around four in the morning, while they were sleeping, the burglars stormed the house. They immediately killed the victim by firing two rounds into his head and stomach. While Azmat is being treated, one of the two bullets was taken from his hand, while the other one has not yet been located.

The two brothers, who are natives of the village of Tankaria, moved to Africa over ten years ago. They first travelled to South Africa, where they stayed for several years. The deceased's brother shifted to Zambia later, considering the safety in the city. The pair ran a grocery shop in Kabwe for five years.

The robbers fled with valuables and money, sparing the deceased's family and two children—a 10-year-old daughter and a eight-year-old son. Azmat's wife lives in the village.