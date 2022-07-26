e-Paper Get App

Gujarat: Bharuch native businessman shot dead by burglars in African nation Zambia

The businessman's younger brother has also been injured in the attack at their home.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Representative

A businessman from Gujarat's Bharuch was reportedly shot dead by robbers in African nation of Zambia's Kabwe city on Monday. The businessman's younger brother has also been injured in the attack at their home.

The 35-year-old victim has been admitted to a hospital in the capital, Lusaka, with a bullet injury.

The deceased has been identified as Imran Karkaria and his younger brother as Azmat, reported The Times of India.

At around four in the morning, while they were sleeping, the burglars stormed the house. They immediately killed the victim by firing two rounds into his head and stomach. While Azmat is being treated, one of the two bullets was taken from his hand, while the other one has not yet been located.

The two brothers, who are natives of the village of Tankaria, moved to Africa over ten years ago. They first travelled to South Africa, where they stayed for several years. The deceased's brother shifted to Zambia later, considering the safety in the city. The pair ran a grocery shop in Kabwe for five years.

The robbers fled with valuables and money, sparing the deceased's family and two children—a 10-year-old daughter and a eight-year-old son. Azmat's wife lives in the village.

HomeIndiaGujarat: Bharuch native businessman shot dead by burglars in African nation Zambia

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka police to take action against mob for moral policing students at Mangaluru pub

Karnataka police to take action against mob for moral policing students at Mangaluru pub

BSNL files case after UPA VP candidate Margaret Alva falls prey to cyber fraud

BSNL files case after UPA VP candidate Margaret Alva falls prey to cyber fraud

Congress leaders protest as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 2nd time

Congress leaders protest as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 2nd time

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court quashes case against VCK leader Thirumavalavan

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court quashes case against VCK leader Thirumavalavan

Supreme Court to hear plea of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction against EC proceedings on August 1

Supreme Court to hear plea of Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction against EC proceedings on August 1