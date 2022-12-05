Gujarat Assembly Polls: Man votes for polls using feet after losing both hands

Ankit Soni, the person who voted using his feet |

Kheda: Amid the high power drama of the Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022, a polling booth at Kheda witnessed a unique phenomenon on Monday. A man here voted for the polls using his feet after he lost his hands in an accident around 20 years ago.

He is voting using his feet from quite a few years

Ankit Soni, the person who voted using his feet said that he has been voting using his feet since quite a few years and also he feels proud to vote for the betterment of his nation. He also appealed the other voters to come ahead and vote.

The Gujarat Polls have the second and final phase of polling today. The turnout of 63.31% in the December 1, first round of polling was as much as 5% lower than in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi casted his vote at a school in Ahmedabad’s Ranip area, while Home Minister Amit Shah voted at Naranpura in Ahmedabad.

In all, 2.52 crore voters are registered for the second phase, including 1.3 crore male and 1.22 crore female electors. They will be able to vote at 14,975 polling stations having 26,409 polling booths.