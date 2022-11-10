Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Ravindra Jadeja's wife named

BJP | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, November 10, announced candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. The list named 160 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member-assembly.

The list was announced by Union Minister Bhependra Yadav who joined Gujarat party chief CR Patil and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Reportedly, the list includes 69 sitting MLAs and includes 14 women, 13 and 24 members from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively.

Yadav, according to the reports, added that the a number of senior leaders including former CM Vijay Rupani and former deputy CM Nitin patel have opted out.

PM Narendra Modi and other CEC members which includes party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh finalised the candidates, stated reports.

According to the list, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra patel will be contesting the polls from Ghatlodiya constituency. While Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi will contest the elections from Majura constituency.

Cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja will contest from the Jamnagar Uttam constituency; Hardik Patel will contest from Viramgam constituency.

Kantilal Amrutiya will be contesting the election from Morbi Assembly seat which was previously held by Brijesh Merja, a Congress turncoat. Amrutiya, who is former MLA, was in the news recently for jumping into the river and saving lives when Morbi bridge collapsed.