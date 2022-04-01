Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to take out 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad tomorrow

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabadis were on Friday surprised to receive a phone call, saying in Gujarati, “Kem Chho, I am Arvind Kejriwal” and appealed to them to join his Saturday roadshow called “Tiranga Yatra” with their family and friends.

Enthused by his party’s sterling performance in the Punjab elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann reached Ahmedabad on Friday night.

They will hold a roadshow, “Tiranga Yatra” in the city’s Patidar-dominated labour area of Nikol on Saturday. They will also hold meetings with the AAP’s Gujarat leaders to prepare for the Assembly elections later this year.

"The 2-km roadshow will cover the Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city. Nearly 50,000 people, including all key party leaders from across the state, will take part," Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said on Friday.

Against the backdrop of vandalism amid a protest outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence some days ago, the AAP unit here asked city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava to take extra measures for the safety and security of the two leaders.

"Some miscreants recently attacked Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. We fear the BJP’s goons may attack our leaders here too. So, we have sent a letter to the police commissioner to take extra precaution and ensure the safety of our leaders here," Sorathiya told reporters. The letter also says, “We have information that BJP goons are planning to disrupt the two-day programme of the two leaders.”

Ahead of the roadshow, the two chief ministers will first visit Gandhi Ashram in the morning and then reach Nikol area of the city in the afternoon to lead the 'Tiranga Yatra'.

On Sunday, they will visit Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug area before going back to Delhi in the evening, said Sorathiya.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:00 PM IST