'Gujarat and BJP have unbreakable ties': PM Modi addresses rally in Anand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a public rally at Vallabh Vidyanagar in Anand district.

He said, "I can see the saffron sea. Gujarat and the BJP have unbreakable ties. Wherever there is talk of Gujarat, the BJP appears. Gujarat has always kept the lotus blossoming. Everyone in the state understands that the Gujarat BJP stands for service.The youth of today do not know how the condition of Gujarat was before. Now facilities including electricity, water, and roads have been created. People used to tell me that if you get electricity, you should give electricity. There is now 24-hour electricity available."

He said, "When I became Gujarat CM, I did not have much experience in administration. However, we are fortunate in that CM Bhupendra Patel has over 25 years of experience ranging from panchayat to assembly.

"You ask the Congress, did you go to see the Statue of Unity?" Congress will not bow down to the shelter of Sardar Patel. "Show them generosity now. Get Sardar Patel's blessings," he added.

PM Modi continued, "Gujarat has been leading in the race for development for the last 20 years. Industry was taken to villages in Gujarat. It is also commendable that Gujarat has taken the lead in natural farming. In the next ten years, Gujarat will become my city. Gujarat will be known as a hydrogen hub in the coming years."

"BJP became the flag bearer of Gujarat's development. In the last 8 years, the government worked in the agriculture and animal husbandry sector. In the last 20 years, Gujarat has taken a leap of development. New seats have come up with the rise of new educational institutes. Earlier there were 20,000 seats for engineers now there are 70,000 seats. He further said that now the time to run is over. Now is the time to take the leap," the PM said.

The PM is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the Assembly polls due in the BJP-ruled state later this year.

Gujarat won't allow 'Urban Naxals' to destroy life of state's youth: PM Modi

Earlier in the day, after laying the foundation stone of the country's first bulk drug park in Gujarat's Bharuch district, PM Modi said that the 'Urban Naxals' were trying to gain entry into the state by changing their appearance, but the state will not allow them to destroy the lives of youth..

In a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is trying to make inroads into Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year, PM Modi said, "Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them."

“The Urban Naxals are setting foot from above. We won't let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against the Urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them," the Indian Premier added.