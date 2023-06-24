Gujarat: Ahmedabad Man Tries To Molest Teen, Minor & Elder Sister Confront Him, Thrash With Belt; Video Surfaces |

In a brave incident reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a 17-year-old girl and her 19-year-old sister decided to confront and punish a molester themselves, who had attempted to molest the minor on her way to school. The sisters, with the help of fellow students and the public, physically assaulted the stalker, leaving him in pain and humiliation. A video capturing the incident quickly went viral on social media.

Accussed Molested The Minor On Thursday

According to a report in Times of India, the incident unfolded when the younger daughter, riding her bicycle to school, was intercepted by the accused, Vijay Sarkate at 6:45 am on Thursday. He forcibly held her hand and attempted to give her a gift. When she refused, he placed the gift in her bag and proceeded to forcefully kiss and molest her.

The girl then returned home and informed her mother about the ordeal. Filled with anger and a desire for justice, the mother encouraged her daughters to teach the stalker a lesson.

Teen Sisters Took Matter Into Their Own Hands

Sarkate returned the following morning and once again blocked the younger girl's path, grabbing her hand. Swiftly reacting to the situation, the elder sister, who had been waiting nearby, intervened and both sisters physically confronted Sarkate.

Other students from their school and concerned passersby joined inand beat up the stalker. The girls' parents immediately contacted the police control room and lodged a complaint against Sarkate.

Police Shares Details On the Incident

According to the filed FIR with Kagdapith police, the girls' mother revealed that after her daughters left for their respective educational institutions, her elder daughter called her, informing her about the stalker. The two sisters had taken matters into their own hands, apprehending the man who had been persistently stalking the younger sibling.

The parents rushed to the scene at Bhulabhai Park bus stand, where they found their daughters, along with other students and passersby, engaged in physically assaulting the stalker.

Legal Actions and Investigation

Kagdapith police booked Sarkate under charges of molestation and stalking as per the Indian Penal Code, in addition to charges under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Sarkate, 19 years old and unemployed, is not affiliated with any educational institution.